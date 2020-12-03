La velocitat de propagació del virus ja supera el 0,9 a Catalunya, llindar establert per Salut pel canvi de fase

La velocitat de propagació a Catalunya (Rt) ha superat en les últimes hores el 0,9, llindar màxim establert per Salut per avançar en la flexibilització de les mesures. Aquest dijous s'ha situat en 0,92, tres centèsimes més que fa 24 hores. No està tancada, però, la possibilitat que dilluns es pugui canviar de tram a Catalunya o en part del país, com estava establert. El Govern farà publica aquest migdia la decisió, després d'una reunió del Procicat. Encara que hi hagi un empitjorament de les dades i no s'avanci en la reobertura tal com estava previst, el Govern va explicar aquest dimarts que s'aplicarà el pla de Nadal, que preveu aixecar els confinaments municipals i permetre les trobades de fins a 10 persones.



El risc de rebrot, d'altra banda, segueix pujant, en la línia dels últims dies, i està ja en 217, set punts més que dimecres. A més, la incidència a 14 dies s'estanca i només baixa un punt, situant-se ara en 255,72 (dimecres era de 256,84).

Els pacients ingressats segueixen disminuint: n'hi ha 83 menys a planta, i onze menys a les UCI

La pressió hospitalària segueix a la baixa: hi ha 1.591 ingressats, 83 menys que ahir, i 438 persones a l'UCI, onze menys. Pel que fa a les morts, se n'han registrat 27 en les últimes hores. El total s'eleva així a 15.994.



Pel que fa als nous contagis, s'han declarat 1.614 casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens, fins als 313.859 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El 4,77% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu.