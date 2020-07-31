La vicepresidenta del PDeCAT, Míriam Nogueras, abandona la direcció del partit​

barcelona
La vicepresidenta del PDeCAT, Míriam Nogueras, ha abandonat la direcció del partit, segons han confirmat fonts del Partit Demòcrata a l'ACN. La diputada al Congrés ha liderat, des de la direcció, el sector que aposta perquè el PDeCAT transiti cap al nou partit liderat per Carles Puigdemont a partir de la seva dissolució i no amb un acord amb el nou Junts per Catalunya que permeti mantenir l'organització tal com defensa la majoria de la direcció del PDeCAT. Amb el congrés fundacional de la nova formació en marxa, encara no hi ha acord entre el nou JxCat i el partit presidit per David Bonvehí.
Budó veu "obvi" que l'actual direcció del PDeCAT ha agafat un rumb que no comparteixen la majoria dels associats del partit
Nogueras formava part del sector de la direcció afí a l'expresident que volia que aquest dijous, al Consell Nacional del PDeCAT, es votés una proposta d'integració al nou partit proposada pels presos polítics, però finalment va ser retirada davant les diferències internes.
La consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, ha reaccionat a la notícia de la dimissió remarcant que veu "obvi" que l'actual direcció del PDeCAT ha agafat un rumb que no comparteixen la majoria dels associats del partit. Respecte a la decisió de Nogueras, ha dit que "és un fet que honora la vicepresidenta. Això no vol dir que deixi el carnet del PDeCAT".
La diputada, que mantindrà, de moment, el carnet del partit, dimiteix l'endemà que l'Audiència Nacional proposés jutjar pel cas 3% a diversos exalts càrrecs polítics i funcionaris d'administracions públiques vinculats a CDC o el PDeCAT, així com de diferents empreses. El jutge assenyala la continuïtat entre Convergència i la nova formació i apunta que, enlloc de tractar-se d'un nou partit, "es correspon amb la mera transformació o canvi d'aparença d'una mateixa realitat amb la finalitat de desconnectar-se de les responsabilitats en què pogués haver incorregut la formació política precedent, CDC".
