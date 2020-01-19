Público
Público

VIOLÈNCIA MASCLISTA Mossos d'Esquadra investiga sobre possible assassinat d'una dona per part d'un agent

Fonts pròximes al cas assenyalen que un membre de la policia autonòmica hauria disparat contra la seva ex-parella abans de suïcidar-se.

Nota de Mossos d'Esquadra a xarxes socials

Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen la mort d'un home i una dona ocorreguda cap a les 21.30 hores d'aquest dissabte a Terrassa (Vallès Occidental), ha informat la policia autonòmica.

Segons fonts pròximes al cas consultades per l'agència EFE, les víctimes podrien ser un membre de la policia autonòmica, destinat a la Unitat de Seguretat Ciutadana, i la seva ex-parella, a qui el mosso hauria disparat amb la seva arma reglamentària, abans de suïcidar-se.

Els cadàvers de tots dos han estat trobats, segons assenyalen aquestes fonts, en un aparcament de l'Avinguda de Madrid de la localitat de Terrassa.

De confirmar-se que aquest sigui un nou cas de violència masclista seria el tercer assassinat d'aquest tipus en el que portem d'any a Catalunya i eleva a 1.036 el nombre de dones assassinades a l'Estat espanyol des del 2003, primer any que van començar a comptabilitzar-se.

