Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen la mort d'un home i una dona ocorreguda cap a les 21.30 hores d'aquest dissabte a Terrassa (Vallès Occidental), ha informat la policia autonòmica.
Investiguem la mort d’un home i una dona a Terrassa. Els fets haurien passat pels volts de les 21:30h pic.twitter.com/BvCYW4C1j2— Mossos (@mossos) January 18, 2020
Segons fonts pròximes al cas consultades per l'agència EFE, les víctimes podrien ser un membre de la policia autonòmica, destinat a la Unitat de Seguretat Ciutadana, i la seva ex-parella, a qui el mosso hauria disparat amb la seva arma reglamentària, abans de suïcidar-se.
Els cadàvers de tots dos han estat trobats, segons assenyalen aquestes fonts, en un aparcament de l'Avinguda de Madrid de la localitat de Terrassa.
De confirmar-se que aquest sigui un nou cas de violència masclista seria el tercer assassinat d'aquest tipus en el que portem d'any a Catalunya i eleva a 1.036 el nombre de dones assassinades a l'Estat espanyol des del 2003, primer any que van començar a comptabilitzar-se.
