Quatre joves d'edats pròximes als 20 anys han estat detinguts pels Mossos d'Esquadra aquesta matinada a Manresa (Bages) per la presumpta agressió sexual a una noia de 17 anys, segons fonts policials.



La víctima es troba a una comissària de la policia catalana d'aquesta localitat per prestar declaració i formalitzar la denúncia.

Els quatre joves que haurien comès l'agressió sexual es troben detinguts en la mateixa comissaria.



Els agents han iniciat una investigació, amb la conseqüent recopilació de proves, i es preveu que els quatre presumptes agressors passin a disposició judicial en un termini de 72 hores.



Es dona la circumstància que aquesta setmana ha conclòs a Barcelona el judici contra la coneguda com a "Manada de Manresa", integrada per sis joves que van violar, per torns, a una menor de 14 anys, en una fàbrica abandonada, a l'octubre del 2016.