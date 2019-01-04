El vot als partits d'esquerres superaria lleugerament als de dretes en un CIS amb nova metodologia

El Centre d'Investigacions Sociològiques (CIS) ha publica aquest divendres el baròmetre de desembre, el primer després de la irrupció de Vox a les eleccions andaluses. El PSOE manté la primera posició, seguit del PP. Ciutadans ocupa el tercer lloc, Units Podem el quart i Vox segueix apareixent amb un percentatge baix de suport. No obstant això, la suma dels partits d'esquerres -incloent-hi el PSOE- arribaria a un 43,8, mentre que la dreta es queda en un 40,7%.



Aquest mes el CIS només ha publicat les dades de "intenció de vot" directes, sense aplicar un procediment previ amb un pronòstic sobre estimació de vot com es van realitzar els últims baròmetres. Les dades d'aquest nous baròmetre sobre el vot emès no poden comparar-se amb les anteriors ja que ara no compten amb la 'cuina' de José Félix Tezanos que ha estat tan polèmica en els últims mesos. Aquest nou mètode no corregeix el vot ocult.

Tot i no comptar amb la 'cuina' del CIS, aquest últim sondeig manté les bones expectatives electorals dels socialistes. Segons el vot directe sobre el vot emès, el PSOE aconseguiria la primera posició amb un 28,9% dels sufragis, fins a deu punts per sobre de la segona posició en la qual hi ha el PP amb un 19,1%. En el tercer lloc es troba Ciutadans amb un 17,9%, seguit de Units Podem i les seves confluències, que sumen un 14,9%. Vox arriba a un 3,7%. Entre els partits independentistes, ERC segueix guanyant el PDeCAT amb un 4,7% enfront de l'1,4%. Mentre que el PNB obté un 1,6%, EH Bildu un 1,1% i el PACMA un 1,2%.



Pel que fa al vot directe en l'enquesta sobre el cens, totes les posicions es mantenen. El PSOE aconsegueix un 21,3%, el PP un 14,1, Ciutadans un 13,2, Units Podem un 11% i Vox un 2,7%.

El PSOE guanyaria les eleccions europees

El PSOE seria el partit més votat en unes eleccions europees amb un 19,7% dels vots i superaria en més de cinc punts al PP, que obtindria el 14,3%, segons el mateix baròmetre del CIS. Després de PSOE i PP quedaria Ciutadans, amb el 10,6% dels suports, seguit de Podem i les seves confluències (9,6%). ERC aconseguiria el 3,1%; Vox el 2,1% i el PNB i el Pacma tindrien el mateix suport cada un, el 1,2% per cent. El PdeCat només obtindria el 0,6%.