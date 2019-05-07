La violència policial de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 ha tornat a colar-se al judici a la cúpula del procés català, al Tribunal Suprem. Testimonis cridats per les defenses dels 12 dirigents independentistes que se seuen al banc dels acusats han detallat aquest dimarts les agressions, vexacions o insults que van patir a les mans de forces policials durant la jornada del referèndum sobiranista.



"La policia va començar a agafar a la gent. A mi em van agafar pels testicles, em van aixecar per dalt i em van deixar caure". "A un altre li van agafar per les orelles"; "Em van agafar entre tres o quatre i em van treure arrossegant-me, em van tirar al carrer com si fos un paquet", denunciava el testimoni Pere Font.



Font, enginyer de telecomunicacions ja jubilat, narrava aquest dimarts davant la Sala penal de l'Alt Tribunal com els agents de la Policia Nacional van acudir al col·legi Victor Català de Nou Barris, a Barcelona, passades les 9.00 hores, proveïts amb maces i tenalles, tot i que "les portes estaven obertes".



Quan els agents el van llançar a terra es va fer una ferida al braç que va començar a sagnar. "Els vaig dir que no hi havia dret que vinguessin a pegar a la gent. Llavors va venir una dona policia i em va pegar un cop de puny a la cara". Tot, sense tot just mediar paraula, sempre segons el seu relat.



(Hi haurà ampliació)