JUDICI AL PROCÉS Un votant de l'1-O, davant el Suprem: "Els policies em van agafar pels testicles, em van aixecar i em van deixar caure a terra"

La 40a jornada del judici a la cúpula del procés acull les declaracions de nous testimonis cridats per les defenses. Relaten la violència exercida per la Guàrdia Civil i la Policia Nacional per frustrar el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017.

Agentes de la policía nacional forman un cordón policial en el exterior del IES Tarragona. Las cargas policiales ante los colegios electorales y el insólito modo de votación están marcando la jornada del 1-O en Catalunya. EFE/Jaume Sellart

Agents de la policia nacional formen un cordó policial a l'exterior de l'IES Tarragona.. EFE/Jaume Sellart

La violència policial de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 ha tornat a colar-se al judici a la cúpula del procés català, al Tribunal Suprem. Testimonis cridats per les defenses dels 12 dirigents independentistes que se seuen al banc dels acusats han detallat aquest dimarts les agressions, vexacions o insults que van patir a les mans de forces policials durant la jornada del referèndum sobiranista.

"La policia va començar a agafar a la gent. A mi em van agafar pels testicles, em van aixecar per dalt i em van deixar caure". "A un altre li van agafar per les orelles"; "Em van agafar entre tres o quatre i em van treure arrossegant-me, em van tirar al carrer com si fos un paquet", denunciava el testimoni Pere Font.

Font, enginyer de telecomunicacions ja jubilat, narrava aquest dimarts davant la Sala penal de l'Alt Tribunal com els agents de la Policia Nacional van acudir al col·legi Victor Català de Nou Barris, a Barcelona, passades les 9.00 hores, proveïts amb maces i tenalles, tot i que "les portes estaven obertes".

Quan els agents el van llançar a terra es va fer una ferida al braç que va començar a sagnar. "Els vaig dir que no hi havia dret que vinguessin a pegar a la gent. Llavors va venir una dona policia i em va pegar un cop de puny a la cara". Tot, sense tot just mediar paraula, sempre segons el seu relat.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

