Vuit dels temporers que estaven aïllats a l'alberg d'Alcarràs donen positiu per coronavirus

BARCELONA
Vuit dels catorze temporers que es trobaven aïllats a l'alberg d'Alcarràs (Segrià) han donat positiu de Covid-19, després que diumenge es coneguessin els resultats de les proves PCR que se'ls van efectuar, segons avança el diari Segre i ha confirmat a l'ACN l'alcalde, Manel Ezquerra. Els temporers havien estat confinats en les darreres dues setmanes a l'equipament municipal per haver estat en contacte amb tres positius amb els quals convivien.
Salut ha decidit traslladar els vuit temporers positius, que no presenten símptomes, a una casa de colònies per garantir un aïllament més estricte, mentre els altres sis que van estar en contacte amb ells a l'alberg i han donat negatiu s'ubicaran a l'hotel Rambla de Lleida, en habitacions separades.
Ezquerra ha destacat que el protocol establert per Salut davant la detecció de possibles casos de coronavirus a la campanya de la fruita "ha funcionat" ja que es van aïllar a l'alberg municipal els catorze temporers que havien estat en contacte amb tres positius i, d'aquesta manera, "s'ha pogut tallar la cadena de transmissió".
Una cinquantena més de temporers es troben aïllats des de la setmana passada a Seròs (també al Segrià) per haver estat en contacte amb un altre temporer que va donar positiu amb el qual treballaven en una finca agrària del municipi. Aquest grup de temporers estan seguint la quarantena a l'allotjament de la mateixa empresa agrària per la qual treballen i s'està a l'espera que Salut els efectuï les proves per tal de determinar si han pogut contreure el virus.
