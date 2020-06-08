Vuit morts més i 173 nous positius de Covid-19 a Catalunya

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat vuit noves morts per Covid-19 a Cataunya, 29 menys que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes des de l'inici de la pandèmia en 12.403. A banda, s'han detectat 173 nous casos positius testats (151 menys que l'anterior balanç) i ja en són 68.499. A les UCI queden 120 persones ingressades amb coronavirus, una xifra que és superior a la de diumenge, quan eren 118.



Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.206 persones; a la zona metropolitana nord, n'hi ha hagut 2.864; a la regió metropolitana sud les víctimes són 2.322. A la Catalunya Central es registren 1.549 persones mortes, i a Girona hi ha 785 els morts. Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, els morts es mantenen en 386, mentre que a Lleida continuen amb 208 morts en total. Finalment, a l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, i a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 44 defuncions.

