La web del Departament de Treball, saturada per l'allau de sol·licituds d'ajudes als autònoms

barcelona
La web del Departament de Treball, que aquest dilluns obria el termini perquè els autònoms afectats per l'impacte de la Covid-19 poguessin demanar ajudes, ha quedat saturada durant el matí matí arran de l'allau de sol·licituds rebudes. Segons ha informat Treball en un missatge a Twitter, part dels usuaris poden experimentar "talls en el servei de tramitació", tot i que també detalla que segueixen entrants sol·licituds.
Fonts del mateix Departament indiquen que, fins a les 11.00 h, ja s'han tramitat 1.157 sol·licituds, un volum que qualifiquen de "molt alt". En aquest sentit, Treball ha insistit que la incidència està afectant "tots els tràmits de la Generalitat", no només la sol·licitud de l'ajut d'autònoms. Alhora, recalquen que el sistema va lent, però no ha caigut del tot, ja que durant el matí han anat entrant sol·licituds.
Les ajudes que s'estan demanant corresponen a la convocatòria que va anunciar la Generalitat la setmana passada i que atorguen 2.000 euros en un pagament únic. En total, el Govern té previst destinar 20 milions fins a esgotar l'import. Les ajudes es resoldran per ordre cronològic i està previst que puguin beneficiar al voltant de 10.000 persones. Durant tot el matí hi ha hagut queixes de ciutadans que no han pogut tramitar la sol·licitud.
