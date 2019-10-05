Xavier Domènech fa una crida a donar una resposta perllongada a la sentència del Suprem

”El que està en joc no són els drets i les llibertats dels presos, està en perill el conjunt dels nostres drets i llibertats. Resignar-nos vol dir resignar-nos a no fer les nostres vides com les voldríem fer”. En aquests termes s'ha expressat l'ex-secretari general de Podem i ex-diputat dels Comuns al Congrés dels Diputats i al Parlament de Catalunya, Xavier Domènech, en relació a la sentència que el Tribunal Suprem donarà a conèixer en els pròxims dies.

L’amnistia no és una solució ràpida ni factible a curt termini, ha assenyalat l'historiador català, que ha fet una crida a donar una resposta perllongada en el temps davant d’una sentència que també ha previst dura, i ha recordat com en el mes de juliol del 1976 Adolfo Suárez va acabar firmant el decret-llei d’amnistia amb unes Corts franquistes. Durant la lluita antifranquista, ha explicat, es va demanar sempre l’amnistia i no l’indult perquè “s’obria així un nou escenari per solucionar el conflicte”.



Domènech ha participat en la presentació a Mataró (Maresme) del llibre Ho Tornarem a Fer, escrit des de la presó pel president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. “Un llibre extraordinari del president d’una entitat que va néixer per salvar els mots i ara ha de salvar les llibertats”, ha dit Domènech.

L'ex-dirigent dels Comuns ha valorat la realització del referèndum de l’1 d’Octubre del 2017 com el “moment en que vam tastar el poder i ells van tastar la derrota i davant la derrota només coneixen la venjança” i ha conclòs amb una crítica a la judicialització del debat polític: “El Tribunal Constitucional s’acabarà declarant inconstitucional a sí mateix i serà el cop que l’haurà encertat”.



En la mateixa presentació, el vicepresident d’Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, ha reiterat que “la sentència constatarà més la vulneració dels Drets Humans”, que "no buscarà justícia, sinó revenja”.



Mauri ha reclamat de nou l'absolució i ha valorat que encara que això no resoldria el conflicte sí que "el situaria al lloc on pertoca”. “Si la sentència no és absolutòria, mirada llarga, lluita amb esforç i persistència”, ha proclamat.

