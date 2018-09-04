Publicidad
Xavier Domènech plega de tot. El fins ara coordinador general de Catalunya en Comú Podem abandona tots els seus càrrecs al partit, tant els de representació parlamentària com els orgànics, segons ha pogut saber Públic de fonts coneixedores del cas.
[Hi haurà ampliació]
