CRISI ALS COMUNS Xavier Domènech plega

El fins ara coordinador general de Catalunya en Comú Podem abandona tots els seus càrrecs al partit, incloent-hi els del Parlament. La formació experimenta tensions internes en relació a les mobilitzacions de la propera Diada

Xavier Domènech, en roda de premsa després de proclamar-se els resultats de les darreres eleccions internes de la formació. / Catalunya en Comú.

Xavier Domènech plega de tot. El fins ara coordinador general de Catalunya en Comú Podem abandona tots els seus càrrecs al partit, tant els de representació parlamentària com els orgànics, segons ha pogut saber Públic de fonts coneixedores del cas.

