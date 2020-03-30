Estàs llegint: Xavier Trias, ingressat a l'hospital Clínic per coronavirus

Xavier Trias, ingressat a l'hospital Clínic per coronavirus

L'exalcalde de Barcelona va ingressar aquest diumenge a l'hospital de la capital catalana després de donar positiu la setmana passada.

L'exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias, durant el míting de Junts per Catalunya a Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, el 13 de maig de 2019/ ACN Bernat Vilaró
L'exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias (PDeCAT) va ingressar aquest diumenge a la tarda a l'Hospital Clínic de la capital catalana després de donar positiu per coronavirus la setmana passada. Així ho ha avançat Betevé , informació confirmada per l'Agència Catalana de Notícies i Europa Press a través de fonts properes a l'antic regidor i al grup municipal de Junts per Catalunya. 

L'evolució dels símptomes, amb febre i tos persistent, han prescrit l'ingrés de Trias al centre hospitalari. Segons el grup municipal, l'exalcalde ha afirmat que està "en les millors mans", i "agraeix les mostres de suport que ell i la seva família estan rebent".

