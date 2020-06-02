La xifra d'aturats a Catalunya se situa en el nivell més alt dels darrers quatre anys

barcelona
L'atur registrat a Catalunya puja en 15.339 persones el mes de maig, una xifra que representa un augment del 3,28% amb relació a l'abril i un 30,2% més que el mateix mes del 2019. Segons ha informat el Ministeri de Treball i Economia Social, en total són 483.149 les persones aturades a Catalunya, 112.058 més que l'any passat, una xifra a la qual no s'arribava des de l'abril de 2016.
Al conjunt de l'Estat, l'increment ha estat de 26.573 persones, un 0,69% més que a l'abril, arribant als 3.857.776 aturats. En comparació a fa un any, la pujada ha estat del 25,3% fins a les 778.285 persones.
Catalunya, a més, és la comunitat on més creix l'atur en xifres absolutes, seguit de la Comunitat de Madrid, amb 14.355 persones (+3,5%) i les Illes Canàries, amb 6.093 persones (+2,4%).
