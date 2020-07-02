Estás leyendo: Menos del 2% de las que personas que se infectan por covid-19 en la actualidad acaban en una UCI

La reducción de la tasa de hospitalización y UCI se debe, según ha afirmado Fernando Simón, a que ahora la media de edad de los pacientes se sitúa en los 50 años en el caso de las mujeres y en los 47 en el caso de los hombres.

Personal de la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). / EFE
Personal de la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Menos del 2% de las personas que actualmente se infectan por el nuevo coronavirus en España acaban en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) y sólo el 8% requiere ingreso hospitalario, según ha informado el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón.

Se trata de unos porcentajes que se alejan "mucho" de los registrados en semanas y meses anteriores, en los que entre el 22 y el 23% de los pacientes que iniciaban síntomas eran ingresados en un hospital y alrededor del 3% acaban en una UCI.

La reducción de la tasa de hospitalización y UCI se debe, según ha comentado Simón, a que actualmente la media de edad de los pacientes diagnosticados de covid-19 se sitúa en los 50 años en el caso de las mujeres y en los 47 en el caso de los hombres, si bien antes del 11 de mayo las edades se situaban entre los 62 y 61 años.

"Estamos ante un descenso muy importante y ahora tenemos a muchos más jóvenes, los cuales reducen la media. Además, sabemos que en estas personas la gravedad de la enfermedad es por sí menor", ha detallado el experto, tras comentar que, a fecha del 1 de julio, en España hay 1.486 personas hospitalizadas por covid-19 y 193 en UCI.

