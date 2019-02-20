Entidades y partidos soberanistas han convocado para este jueves a las 18:00 horas una manifestación en Barcelona para culminar la jornada de huelga general que se ha convocado el mismo día para protestar contra el juicio del 1-O, convocada por el sindicato Intersindical-CSC.
Por su parte, el Govern ha paralizado su agenda pública porque, según palabras del conseller de Interior Miquel Buch, se "respeta el derecho a la huelga de los catalanes". Por eso, han decidido "suspender la agenda política pública de todos los consellers", con la excepción del titular de Trabajo, Chakir el Homrani, que deberá "hacer el seguimiento" de la huelga a lo largo de toda la jornada, y del propio Buch, que tendrá que ocuparse de las posibles "emergencias" y cuestiones de seguridad.
Sin embargo, los miembros del Govern no prevén participar en las movilizaciones soberanistas convocadas para ese día, ha precisado.
Los impulsores de la jornada de huelga ya han dicho que aspiran a "parar el país" durante todo el día, y también han llamado a participar en concentraciones a las 12:00 en varios puntos de Catalunya.
