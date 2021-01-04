romaActualizado:
Italia ha autorizado este lunes al buque español Open Arms a desembarcar en Porto Empedocle (Sicilia) a los 265 migrantes que lleva a bordo, entre ellos 63 menores, y que fueron rescatados los últimos días en dos operaciones en el Mediterráneo, según informó la ONG homónima.
"Después de reiteradas negativas de las autoridades maltesas para permitirnos desembarcar a las 265 personas rescatadas a bordo del Open Arms, Italia nos ha confirmado un puerto seguro: Porto Empedocle, Sicilia, destino al que llegaremos en pocas horas", señaló una portavoz de la ONG.
Los rescatados esperaban en el barco humanitario español desde hace casi cuatro días a que algún país europeo les autorizase un puerto en el que desembarcar, en medio del frío y el empeoramiento de las condiciones del mar.
El barco de la ONG catalana rescató el 31 de diciembre a 169 personas en el Mediterráneo y el 2 de enero a otras 96. Entre los salvados hay al menos catorce mujeres y 63 menores, seis de ellos muy niños y cuarenta que viajan no acompañados.
El buque estaba en las últimas horas cerca de las aguas de la isla italiana de Lampedusa (sur), donde se acercó para resguardarse del mal tiempo.
El segundo grupo partió el 31 de diciembre de la ciudad libia de Zuwarah, mientras los 169 del primer grupo había zarpado de la ciudad libia de Sabratha, a unos 60 kilómetros de Trípoli, en la mañana del 30 de diciembre.
