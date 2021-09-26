Estás leyendo: Unas 30.000 personas participan en un macrobotellón en la playa de Barcelona que termina con 39 heridos

Unas 30.000 personas participan en un macrobotellón en la playa de Barcelona que termina con 39 heridos

De las 39 personas heridas, 16 han sido trasladadas a un hospital o ambulatorio para ser atendidas, de las que 15 presentaban un estado menos grave.

Miles de personas se reúnen en la playa y en la ciudad sin mascarilla, sin distancia y con ingentes cantidades de alcohol.

Tras casi dos años de restricciones sanitarias para frenar la expansión del coronavirus y el agotamiento provocado por la pandemia, el ocio nocturno se recupera poco a poco y empieza a dar imágenes que antes del estado de alarma resultaban cotidianas y que ahora, tras todo lo vivido, son alarmantes. 

Hasta 30.000 personas se reunieron este sábado por la noche, en una fiesta que se alargó hasta la madrugada del domingo, en las playas de Barcelona. Este macrobotellón se trasladó a las orillas del mar después de que Plaza Espanya fuera blindada tras la fiesta callejera que reunió a 40.000 personas el pasado viernes. 

Las autoridades policiales tuvieron que frenar actos vandálicos y agresiones que se volvieron a repetir la noche del sábado. El macrobotellón en la playa terminó con 30 detenciones y 39 heridos, han informado fuentes de la Policía de la Generalitat y del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

De las 39 personas heridas, 16 han sido trasladadas a un hospital o ambulatorio para ser atendidas, de las que 15 presentaban un estado menos grave. Otras veinticuatro presentaban heridas de carácter leve.

Según diversos testigos que recoge Europa Press, la presencia policial en las playas del litoral barcelonés era escasa y pequeños grupos de jóvenes vestidos de negro y la cara tapada, aparentemente organizados, han aprovechado la situación para intimidar y robar al resto de personas.

