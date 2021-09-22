El 30% de los niños entre 8 y 12 años sólo tiene la pornografía como educación sexual

madrid
El 30% de los menores de entre 8 y 12 años que acceden por primera vez a la pornografía reconocen que ese contenido es la única fuente de información sobre la sexualidad, según alerta la Fundación de Ayuda contra la Drogadicción (FAD).
Los datos, con los que la entidad pretende en su última campaña concienciar sobre el consumo de pornografía en los menores, indican que casi siete de cada diez adolescentes españoles de entre 13 y 17 años consume pornografía de manera frecuente.
En un comunicado la FAD señala que el tipo de contenido al que los menores acceden son escenas "agresivas" o "violentas"; en un 94% esa violencia es contra las mujeres y en un porcentaje similar esas imágenes dan a entender que a las protagonistas les gusta ser tratadas así.
Otro dato revelador del informe de la FAD es que nueve de cada diez padres ignoran que sus hijos consumen pornografía online. Solo un tercio de los progenitores admite que supervisa de forma habitual la actividad en internet de sus hijos y de ellos el 11 por ciento toma medidas al respecto.
"El peligro no es tanto que vean pornografía sino que su sexualidad, que se está formando en esas edades, asuma como normales comportamientos agresivos, violentos", explica en la nota de prensa la directora general de FAD, Beatriz Martín.
Martín destaca la necesidad de "incorporar" de forma "más decidida" la educación afectivo sexual en la familia o en el círculo escolar, pues los menores, alerta, "se les está dejando a merced de pornhub".
La fundación advierte de que el consumo de pornografía afecta en el desarrollo sexual adolescente e impacta en su forma de entender la sexualidad y en sus relaciones, y puede desembocar en comportamientos de riesgo.
Por ello, la campaña "Por no, porno" que la FAD ha activado hasta enero de 2022 pretende denunciar la falta de comunicación entre padres e hijos sobre la sexualidad y promover una mejor educación sexual.
