34º Congreso de JpD El 34º Congreso de JpD aborda la defensa de los derechos conquistados

Las reflexiones estarán presentes durante todo el Congreso de la mano de expertos y profesionales procedentes del mundo sindical, de la academia y de la Justicia. Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público', participará en 'Libertades en tela de juicio'.

Ana Pardo de Vera durante la charla. Foto de Ramón Comet.

Ana Pardo de Vera, en una foto de archivo. RAMÓN COMET

Las libertades de expresión e información, la igualdad y el género, el derecho a la educación, el derecho de defensa, el medioambiente, el derecho de huelga y otros derechos laborales, serán alguno de los temas que se debatirán en el 34º Congreso de Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia el 13 y 14 de junio en A Coruña.

34º Congreso de Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia

El Congreso comenzará el jueves 13 de junio a las 9.00 horas y finalizará el viernes 14 de junio con la cena de clausura. Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público, participará en Libertades en tela de juicio a las 12.00 horas. Estará acompañada de Dario Adanti, de la Revista Mongolia, José Miguel Contreras,  catedrático de Comunicación en la URJC, y modera Manuel Olmedo, magistrado.

La situación que se está viviendo en España actualmente con el auge de la ultraderecha y sus discursos provocativos y reaccionarios ha generado que este debate sea imprescindible para hablar sobre los derechos y libertades, buscando propuestas para su defensa.

Las reflexiones estarán presentes durante todo el Congreso de la mano de expertos y profesionales procedentes del mundo sindical, académico y de la Justicia.

