Al menos 4 muertos por un tiroteo en la canadiense ciudad de Frederiction, según la policía de la ciudad

La policía canadiense ha informado de que al menos cuatro personas han muerto en un tiroteo que ha sucedido en la ciudad de Frederiction, al este del país.
La policía local de la ciudad ha pedido a los residentes que se queden en sus hogares ya que la situación todavía no está controlada.
Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
