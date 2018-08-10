Público
Al menos 4 muertos por un tiroteo en la canadiense ciudad de Frederiction, según la policía de la ciudad

Tal y como ha confirmado la policía de la ciudad situada al este de Canadá, al menos son cuatro las personas que han perdido la vida en un tiroteo. Por ahora, no ha trascendido mayor información.

Policía canadiense en una foto de archivo | Reuters

La policía canadiense ha informado de que al menos cuatro personas han muerto en un tiroteo que ha sucedido en la ciudad de Frederiction, al este del país.

La policía local de la ciudad ha pedido a los residentes que se queden en sus hogares ya que la situación todavía no está controlada.

