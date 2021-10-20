El 70% de pacientes con cáncer mejoró su calidad de vida con la vacuna covid

madrid
El 70 % de los pacientes oncológicos asegura que las vacunas contra el coronavirus mejoraron su calidad de vida y su relación con familiares y amigos, especialmente, en espacios exteriores, según el primer estudio de la Sociedad Española de Oncología Médica (SEOM) sobre la tolerancia a las vacunas de pacientes con cáncer.
En un primer análisis del estudio Oncovid, realizado sobre una muestra de 1.819 pacientes y que sigue vivo con 2.500 pacientes ya registrados, también revela que los pacientes en tratamiento con inmunoterapia fueron los que presentaron mayor número de efectos secundarios y con más intensidad.
La mitad de los 1.819 pacientes fueron vacunados con la vacuna de Moderna, el 40% con Pfizer, un 8% con AstraZeneca y el 2% restante con el suero monodosis de Janssen. El 61% de los vacunados eran mujeres y el 39%, hombres.
AstraZeneca fue la vacuna con más efectos secundarios en la primera dosis, mientras que Pfizer fue la más tolerada
El estudio constata que AstraZeneca fue la vacuna con más efectos secundarios en la primera dosis mientras que Pfizer, la más tolerada y con menos efectos.
En una segunda dosis, la vacuna de Moderna fue la que registró más toxicidad y, en este caso, AstraZeneca la mejor tolerada.
El estudio también constata que el 90% de los pacientes con cáncer vacunados contra la covid respondió positivamente a una reducción de la ansiedad por el miedo a infectarse y mejoró su estado de ánimo.
Entre los participantes en el estudio, los tumores más frecuentes fueron mama, pulmón y colorrectal, en un 68%. Un 48% estaba en tratamiento de quimioterapia, un 12% de inmunoterapia y un 7% seguía un tratamiento que era una combinación de ambas.
