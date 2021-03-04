Estás leyendo: Una artista "pone en pie" por el 8M a las mujeres tumbadas en los cuadros

La artista visual y comunicadora Yolanda Domínguez propone levantar a las mujeres de los cuadros más famosos, pintadas siempre tumbadas por sus autores hombres, para conmemorar el día de la mujer.

La artista Yolanda Domínguez.
La artista Yolanda Domínguez. TedxMadrid

La artista visual y comunicadora Yolanda Domínguez ha creado un nuevo proyecto visual para el Día de la Mujer en la localidad madrileña de Fuenlabrada, donde "pone en pie" a mujeres tumbadas en cuadros destacados de la historia del arte como 'La Maja', de Goya, o 'La Venus', de Tiziano.

Enmarcado en las actividades organizadas por el Ayuntamiento para conmemorar el 8 de Marzo, este fin de semana se proyectará sobre la pared ubicada en la calle La Plaza esquina con Luis Sauquillo la nueva propuesta de esta artista, experta en comunicación y género que lleva años analizando la representación de las mujeres.

"'¡En pie!' es una propuesta artística con la que González trata de levantar literalmente a las mujeres de los más famosos cuadros, pintadas siempre tumbadas, por sus autores hombres", informa el Consistorio en una nota de prensa, donde anima a visitar la obra a partir del viernes 5 y hasta el lunes 8, en horario de 19.30 a 22.30 horas.

De esta manera, mujeres como 'La Maja', de Goya, 'La Venus', de Tiziano, Anna Landoldt en 'La pesadilla' pintada por Füssli, Madeleine por Emile Bernard, Teha'amana, por Gauguin u Ofelia, por Millais abandonan esa pose horizontal de sumisión para adoptar la verticalidad, una posición activa en la que aparecen unidas.

