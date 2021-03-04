MadridActualizado:
La artista visual y comunicadora Yolanda Domínguez ha creado un nuevo proyecto visual para el Día de la Mujer en la localidad madrileña de Fuenlabrada, donde "pone en pie" a mujeres tumbadas en cuadros destacados de la historia del arte como 'La Maja', de Goya, o 'La Venus', de Tiziano.
Enmarcado en las actividades organizadas por el Ayuntamiento para conmemorar el 8 de Marzo, este fin de semana se proyectará sobre la pared ubicada en la calle La Plaza esquina con Luis Sauquillo la nueva propuesta de esta artista, experta en comunicación y género que lleva años analizando la representación de las mujeres.
"'¡En pie!' es una propuesta artística con la que González trata de levantar literalmente a las mujeres de los más famosos cuadros, pintadas siempre tumbadas, por sus autores hombres", informa el Consistorio en una nota de prensa, donde anima a visitar la obra a partir del viernes 5 y hasta el lunes 8, en horario de 19.30 a 22.30 horas.
De esta manera, mujeres como 'La Maja', de Goya, 'La Venus', de Tiziano, Anna Landoldt en 'La pesadilla' pintada por Füssli, Madeleine por Emile Bernard, Teha'amana, por Gauguin u Ofelia, por Millais abandonan esa pose horizontal de sumisión para adoptar la verticalidad, una posición activa en la que aparecen unidas.
