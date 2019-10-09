Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

València Grupos franquistas insultan a miembros del Gobierno valenciano en la Procesión Cívica del 9 d'Octubre

Al comienzo de la marcha algunas organizaciones minoritarias ultraderechistas han increpado a los políticos que se encontraban en el acto. Por otro lado, varias personas han desplegado una pancarta que decía "fuera fascistas" desde la torre del Micalet.

Publicidad
Media: 2.33
Votos: 3
09/10/2019 - Personas durantela Procesión Cívica tras la bajada de la Real Senyera en conmemoración de la entrada en Valencia del Rey Jaume I./ EUROPA PRESS (Enrique Palomares)

Personas durantela Procesión Cívica tras la bajada de la Real Senyera en conmemoración de la entrada en Valencia del Rey Jaume I./ EUROPA PRESS (Enrique Palomares)

La Procesión Cívica del 9 d’Octubre en València, uno de los principales actos de la conmemoración del Día de la Comunitat Valenciana, ha tenido lugar este miércoles a las 12.00 horas. Al comienzo del acto, algunos grupos ultraderechistas han insultado a los responsables políticos que se encontraban en el acto y al gobierno municipal de Compromís - PSVP.  

Entre gritos y abucheos, estos grupos que portaban banderas franquistas, increparon al gobierno durante la marcha. Algunos de ellos eran organizaciones identificadas como el Grup d'Accio Valencianista (GAV), Defenem València o Torres Blaves, según recoge eldiario.es

Por otro lado, varias personas desde la torre del Micalet han desplegado una gran pancarta que rezaba "fora feixistes" (fuera fascistas). Posteriormente, la Policía procedió a retirarla.

La procesión salió a las 12.00 horas desde la plaza del Ayuntamiento y recorrió la calle San Vicente hasta la Plaza de la Reina, después se dirigió a plaza de Alfonso Magnánimo, donde se realizó una ofrenda floral y se cantarón los himnos de València y España. Finalmente, la marcha regresó con normalidad a la plaza del Ayuntamiento, donde el acto concluyó con una mascletà.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad