Más de 9.100 incendios y 73.000 hectáreas arrasadas por el fuego en lo que va de año

Los 9.115 incendios forestales ocurridos en España, desde el 1 de enero y hasta el pasado 1 de septiembre, han destruido 72.668,10 hectáreas forestales, lo que supone el quinto año desde 2009 tanto en fuegos como en extensión quemada.
Los datos facilitados por las comunidades autónomas al Centro de Coordinación de la Información Nacional sobre Incendios Forestales, del Ministerio de Agricultura muestran además que, en lo que va de año, se han producido 13 grandes incendios (aquellos de más de 500 hectáreas).
De la superficie quemada, mas de 23.600 hectáreas fueron de superficie arbolada y casi 40.000 de matorral y monte abierto y otras 9.000 correspondieron a vegetación herbácea.
El peor año sigue siendo 2012 con 13.442 fuegos (40 grandes incendios) y más de 200.000 hectáreas quemadas en el mismo periodo. Le sigue 2009 con 12.312 incendios (32 grandes fuegos) que acabaron con más de 105.000 hectáreas forestales; 2017 con 10.668 fuegos (20 grandes) y más de 89.000 hectáreas quemadas.
En 2010 hubo más incendios que el presente año 9.263 incendios (8 grandes) que acabaron con más de 43.100 hectáreas y en 2015 aunque hubo algunos incendios menos con 9.050 (14 grandes) se quemaron más hectáreas 76.707.
El mejor año, desde 2009, sigue siendo el pasado 2018 con 5.130 fuegos (3 grandes) que quemaron más de 20.500 hectáreas forestales.
El mayor número de fuegos este año corresponde a la zona Noroeste (Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria y País Vasco y las provincias de León y Zamora) con el 42.39 % de los 9.115 fuegos, seguida de las comunidades interiores (provincias del resto de Comunidades no costeras, excepto León y Zamora) con el 39,95%; Mediterráneo (comunidades autónomas costeras con el mar Mediterráneo, incluyendo sus provincias interiores) con el 17,12% y Canarias con el 0,54%.
Respecto a la superficie arbolada (23.609,27 hectáreas destruidas) el 33,66 por ciento corresponde a las comunidades interiores, el 26,25 al Noroeste el 22,16 al Mediterráneo y el 17,93 a Canarias.
De las más de 72.600 hectáreas forestales quemadas el 43,13% corresponde a la zona Noroeste, el 29,93% a las comunidades interiores; el 13,52 por ciento a las del Mediterráneo y el 13,42 a Canarias.
