Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sucesos 94 personas mueren ahogadas en julio, un 56,7% más que el año anterior

El mes de julio se queda a solo una víctima de igualar la peor cifra del último quinquenio. En total son 232 víctimas mortales en espacios acuáticos en lo que llevamos de año. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Equipos de emergencia, realizado labores de reanimación a un hombre que finalmente murió tras ahogarse en la Platja de la Móra (Tarragona) el pasado 28 de julio. FOTO J.J.

Equipos de emergencia, realizado labores de reanimación a un hombre que finalmente murió tras ahogarse en la Platja de la Móra (Tarragona) el pasado 28 de julio. FOTO J.J.

Un total de 94 personas han muerto ahogadas en espacios acuáticos durante julio, un 56,7% más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, y que coloca a este mes como el que más muertes por esta causa ha registrado en los dos últimos años.

Además, julio se queda a solo una víctima de igualar la peor cifra del último quinquenio, los 95 fallecimientos de 2017, según el Informe Nacional de Ahogamientos que elabora la Real Federación Española de Salvamento y Socorrismo.

Entre el 1 de enero y el 31 de julio han perdido la vida en espacios acuáticos 232 personas, casi un 25% más que en el mismo período del año anterior.

La Real Federación ha venido advirtiendo del aumento de muertes por ahogamiento desde mayo pasado y que durante julio se estaba registrando una media de tres fallecimientos al día por este motivo.

Cinco comunidades autónomas han registrado seis de cada diez muertes por ahogamiento

Cinco comunidades autónomas han registrado seis de cada diez muertes por ahogamiento: Comunidad Valenciana, con 16 fallecimientos, Catalunya, con catorce, Castilla y León, con once, y Andalucía y Galicia, que sumaron nueve cada una.

No se han registrado ahogamientos mortales en los espacios acuáticos de las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla. Más de la mitad de los fallecidos por ahogamiento en julio (49) tenían entre 45 y 74 años, los que tenían 75 o más años representan una de cada cinco muertes.

Siete de cada diez casos se dieron en espacios acuáticos sin vigilancia y la mitad (54%) se produjeron en playas, el 17% en ríos, el 9% en piscinas y el 20% en "otros", en los que se incluyen puertos, canales, pozos o mar abierto.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad