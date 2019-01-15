El pasado 4 de enero una mujer de 82 años fue abandonada en el Servicio de Urgencias del Hospital Reina Sofía de Murcia por su nuera, según ha adelantado el diario La Opinión. La paciente, con iniciales D. V. C y que residía en el municipio de Los Alcázares, vivía con su hijo y su mujer, y fue ésta la que la llevó por la mañana a Urgencias y pidió que se pusieran en contacto con ella por teléfono una vez que le fueran a darle el alta. Pero cuando desde el puesto de administración la llamaron no respondió. Por ello, trasladaron a la paciente en ambulancia hasta su domicilio, donde nadie abrió la puerta, y tuvieron que volver de vuelta al centro sanitario, donde se quedó a la espera de que quedaran camas libres y se contactara con los servicios sociales.
Una de las enfermeras del hospital reconoció a la mujer porque era su vecina. Al verla en esta situación avisó al hermano y al cuñado de la paciente, dos personas de 70 años que, por el momento, se están quedando con ella en el hospital, donde todavía está ingresada, a la espera de que se resuelva esta situación. Sus familiares, en declaraciones a La Opinión, señalaron que "no había derecho" a que abandonaran a la mujer "como si se tratara de un perro". Además, justificaron que ellos no podían hacerse cargo de ella debido a su edad, pero que tampoco se le podía dejar sola. "Es la hermana de mi mujer", apuntó.
D. V. C también sufrió un desahucio por avalar a uno de sus hijos en la compra de una vivienda que luego él no pudo pagar, explicó su cuñado. "La pobre ha estado de vivienda en vivienda de alquiler con su hijo y su nuera, dando tumbos de un lado para otro, ya que de todos sitios la echaban", afirmó.
