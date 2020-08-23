Estás leyendo: Los fiscales progresistas piden medidas de protección para mujeres y niñas víctimas de la prostitución

Abolición de la prostitución Los fiscales progresistas piden medidas de protección para mujeres y niñas víctimas de la prostitución

La Unión Progresista de Fiscales insta al Gobierno a activar "inmediatamente" los trámites legislativos que desemboquen en una ley integral contra la trata y la explotación sexual, así como todas aquellas normas precisas para abolir la prostitución.

Los fiscales progresistas piden medidas de protección para mujeres y niñas víctimas de la prostitución. | EFE/Ulises Rodríguez
La Unión Progresista de Fiscales (UPF) ha pedido medidas de seguridad y asistenciales para proteger a las mujeres y niñas afectadas por los cierres temporales de locales donde se ejerce la prostitución en las autonomías que los han dictado dentro de la nueva batería de medidas para contener la pandemia.

En un comunicado, los fiscales progresistas aplauden estos cierres, que defienden hacer extensivos a todo el territorio, pero avisan de que con estos "crece exponencialmente la vulnerabilidad de las mujeres" y por ello piden medidas de protección para el colectivo.

Además, instan al Gobierno -y, concretamente, citan al Ministerio de Igualdad- a activar "inmediatamente" los trámites legislativos que desemboquen en una ley integral contra la trata y la explotación sexual, así como todas aquellas normas precisas para abolir la prostitución.

La UPF argumenta que la mayoría de mujeres y niñas prostituidas viven en contextos de pobreza y son en muchos casos migrantes o de razas o nacionalidades por las que sufren discriminación, y que la práctica entiende a las mujeres "como un objeto" y supone una forma de "esclavitud" e incluso de "violencia sexual" que tiene su origen en las desigualdades.

Entienden que desregulación de la práctica se erige en aceptación y contribuye a su normalización, y que por tanto su prohibición contribuiría al cambio de mentalidad de la sociedad en su conjunto y al rechazo "de uno de los atentados más graves a la igual dignidad de las mujeres".

