Estás leyendo: Garzón, sobre los prostíbulos: "La sociedad está perfectamente preparada para avanzar al cierre definitivo"

Público
Público

Abolición Prostitución Garzón, sobre los prostíbulos: "La sociedad está perfectamente preparada para avanzar al cierre definitivo"

El ministro de Consumo, que se confesó defender en el gobierno de coalición la abolición de la prostitución, lamentó el "ejercicio de hipocresía general" de una sociedad en la que, además de la covid-19, en su opinión, hay que combatir "el virus del machismo".

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón. - EFE
El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón. - EFE

madrid

Servimedia

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, aseguró este sábado que "la sociedad está perfectamente preparada para avanzar al cierre definitivo" de los los locales donde se ejerce la prostitución. "Es un debate intenso y complejo, lo tenemos que abordar en sede parlamentaria", apuntó.

Así lo dijo en una entrevista a RNE recogida por Servimedia, en relación a las declaraciones que hizo el viernes la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, pidiendo el cierre de los locales de alterne para atajar la expansión del coronavirus. Tras ello, varias comunidades autónomas, como Castilla-La Mancha (la que cuenta con un mayor número de infraestructuras de este tipo), anunciaron que los cerrarían o estudian hacerlo en breve.

En este contexto, el ministro de Consumo, que se confesó defender en el gobierno de coalición la abolición de la prostitución, lamentó el "ejercicio de hipocresía general" de una sociedad en la que, además de la covid-19, en su opinión, hay que combatir "el virus del machismo".

Para él, es "una contradicción" la apertura de este tipo de locales y abogó por garantizar los derechos de las mujeres prostituidas, pues "necesitan una alternativa digna, algo que tiene que ir parejo a este proceso" de cierre de locales.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público