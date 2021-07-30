Estás leyendo: Absueltos los tres miembros del Sindicato de Inquilinos juzgados por una protesta

Público
Público

Absueltos los tres miembros del Sindicato de Inquilinos juzgados por una protesta

Los miembros del sindicato se enfrentaban a una pena de tres años de prisión por haber participado en una protesta contra el acoso inmobiliario en 2018. 

El portavoz del Sindicat de Llogaters, Jaime Palomera, responde a los medios tras el pleno del Parlament. Foto de archivo.
El portavoz del Sindicat de Llogaters, Jaime Palomera, responde a los medios tras el pleno del Parlament. Foto de archivo. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

madrid

Tres miembros del Sindicato de Inquilinos han sido absueltos este viernes por el Juzgado Penal 11 de Barcelona. Los acusados, el portavoz del sindicato, Jaime Palomera y dos inquilinos, participaron en 2018 en una manifestación contra el acoso inmobiliario a dos inquilinos, según publica Naiz.

"La Fiscalía pedía para el portavoz del sindicato, Jaime Palomera, y dos inquilinos, Alpha y Fran, tres años de prisión para cada uno por los delitos de coacciones y de allanamiento de morada", aunque la jueza los ha absuelto al no considerar probadas las acusaciones. 

Aún así, la Fiscalía ha mantenido en el juicio la petición de tres años de prisión para cada uno. El sindicato "ha calificado las acusaciones de beligerantes". "Asegura que durante los años que la pareja vivió en el inmueble nunca dejaron de pagar el alquiler y denunciaron las condiciones de insalubridad en que se encontraba la vivienda", publica el medio. 

Debido a la situación en la que se encontraba el piso, la pareja decidió pedirle al propietario que arreglara los problemas de la vivienda, como consecuencia, éste decidió no renovarles el contrato de alquiler.    

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público