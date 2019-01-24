Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Abuso a menores Bruselas expedienta a España por no adaptar las normas contra el abuso sexual a menores

Se trata del primer paso en el procedimiento de infracción. Bruselas ha remitido al Gobierno para que en el plazo de dos meses aclare la situación y ofrezca datos claros de las medidas correctivas que haya puesto en marcha.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de un parque infantil. EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de un parque infantil. EUROPA PRESS

La Comisión Europea ha anunciado la apertura de un expediente sancionador contra España por no haber aplicado aún las normas europeas para la lucha contra el abuso y la explotación sexual de menores que los Estados miembros debían de haber trasladado a sus legislaciones a finales de 2013 a más tardar.

La apertura del expediente tiene la forma de una carta de emplazamiento —primer paso en el procedimiento de infracción—, que Bruselas ha remitido al Gobierno para que en el plazo de dos meses aclare la situación y ofrezca datos claros de las medidas correctivas que haya puesto en marcha.

Si los servicios comunitarios no dieran por buenas las explicaciones de España, podrían pasar a la segunda fase del expediente, un dictamen motivado que da otros dos meses al Estado miembro para corregir el problema, periodo tras el cual la Comisión podría elevar el caso al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE).

La Unión Europea cuenta con reglas "estrictas" para perseguir y penalizar estos delitos en todo el territorio comunitario, con el fin de proteger mejor a las víctimas y prevé importantes sanciones para quienes, e incluye medidas específicas contra los delitos en Internet.

Bruselas "es consciente de la complejidad" de la directiva y de los esfuerzos de los Estados miembros para transponer la norma a sus respectivas legislaciones, por lo que entiende que hubiera retrasos en la mayoría de países.

Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo comunitario considera excesivo el retraso en España, Italia y Portugal, por lo que ha decidido dar el paso de iniciar un procedimiento de infracción contra estos tres países.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad