Abuso de menores Varios familiares intentan quemar viva a una menor de 13 años después de que denunciara a su tío por violarla durante meses

La chica denunió ante la Guardia Civil de Alberic (València) las múltiples violaciones de las que había sido víctima por parte de su tío. Algunos familiares del detenido trataron de rociar a la adolescente con gasolina y ésta tuvo que escapar de ellos por los tejados del barrio.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. ARCHIVO

Un hombre de unos 40 años de edad ha sido detenido acusado de violar repetidamente a su sobrina, de 13 años, durante varios meses, informa el diario Levante-EMV, que indica que la familia del acusado trató de quemarla viva como venganza por la denuncia de la menor.

La chica denunió ante la Guardia Civil de Alberic (València) las múltiples violaciones de las que había sido víctima por parte de su tío.

Algunos familiares del detenido trataron de rociar a la adolescente con gasolina y ésta tuvo que escapar de ellos por los tejados del barrio.

La Guardia Civil custodia a la niña, que ha sido internada en un piso de acogida. Mientras, se ha desplegado un operativo para evitar cualquier tipo de roce entre las dos familias y varios agentes vigilarán a la joven mientras permanece oculta.

La menor no regresará con su familia hasta que las fuerzas de seguridad garanticen que se encuentra a salvo, según han avanzado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos se produjeron en un municipio de la comarca de la Ribera, cuyo nombre no se detalla para preservar la seguridad y el anonimato de la menor.

