El Juzgado de Familia de Primera Instancia número 3 de A Coruña ha entregado una menor a su padre, denunciado por abusos sexuales, según ha informado La Voz de Galicia.
La menor, de 6 años, tendrá que viajar hasta Málaga con su padre, ya que le corresponden los 15 días reglamentarios de vacaciones estipulados en el régimen de visitas.
“Desde la primera vez que se la llevó a Málaga -asegura la madre en las denuncias-, la niña regresó con pavor hacia el padre. Al principio, todo se quedaba en insultos y, junto a su actual pareja, la encerraban en un cuarto y se pasaban el día burlándose de ella”, hasta el pasado enero, cuando la niña contó a la madre que su padre había abusado de ella.
La madre, con la conversación grabada, denunció al padre en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Arteixo, pero, como ella comenta, “no pueden hacer nada para evitar el régimen de visitas” y derivan las denuncias a los juzgados andaluces.
Finalmente, la madre, que había decidido hacer caso omiso al dictamen del Juzgado de Familia, fue citada allí y “sin estar presente” le entregaron a la menor al padre.
