El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Gijón, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el exsacerdote Jesús María Menéndez, conocido como Padre Chus, detenido el pasado jueves por su presunta autoría en sendos delitos de corrupción de menores y contra la salud pública.

El juzgado ha acordado la medida siguiendo el criterio de la Fiscalía, que solicitó el ingreso en prisión provisional del excura al considerar que existe riesgo de fuga, reiteración delictiva y destrucción de pruebas.

La detención se produjo el pasado jueves en su domicilio de la calle Donato Argüelles, en Gijón, donde la Policía efectuó un registro.

El conocido como Padre Chus fue expulsado en 2015 del clero en una decisión adoptada directamente por el papa al considerar que había llevado a cabo acciones pecaminosas y contra el Derecho Canónico por, presuntamente, abusar sexualmente de adolescentes de 17 años.

Aunque en España las relaciones sexuales están consentidas a partir de los 16 años, la normativa de la Iglesia fija como delito todas aquellas que se producen antes de los 18 años.

El Padre Chus publicó una carta abierta en la que expresaba su "dolor" y "tristeza" por verse "condenado de forma tan injusta".

En aquella ocasión, Menéndez lamentó su indefensión al no haber podido aportar los testimonios de las personas a las que, según explicaba, había ayudado y con las que había compartido "techo y mantel, pero no cama", y "que aseverarían sin duda la falsedad de las gravísimas acusaciones". No obstante, todas las denuncias fueron posteriormente archivadas.