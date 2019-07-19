Público
Abuso sexual Dos años y siete meses de cárcel para un hombre que abusó de su nieta menor de edad

Según la sentencia, la niña se quedaba en muchas ocasiones con sus abuelos paternos porque sus padres estaban separados y el padre no podía en ocasiones hacerse cargo de la menor en su periodo de custodia.

Cartel que denuncia el abuso sexual a menores de edad

La Audiencia provincial de Burgos ha condenado a dos años y siete meses de cárcel a un hombre de 80 años que abusó sexualmente de su nieta cuando ésta tenía entre 9 y 13 años.

La niña se quedaba en muchas ocasiones con sus abuelos paternos, en su domicilio de Medina de Pomar (Burgos), porque sus padres estaban separados y el padre no podía en ocasiones hacerse cargo de la menor en su periodo de custodia, según apunta la sentencia.

La Audiencia condena al hombre por abusos sexuales, pero lo absuelve del delito de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar, del que también estaba acusado junto a su mujer y abuela de la niña, a la que se le imputaban delitos leves de injurias, vejaciones y amenazas, de los que ha quedado absuelta.

En la sentencia, se considera probado que el abuelo intentó besar en la boca a su nieta en varias ocasiones, le tocó sus partes íntimas e incluso, llegó a masturbarse delante de ella, hechos que se iniciaron en el año 2008.

Además, le realizó insinuaciones sexuales desde que la niña tenía nueve años y le ofreció dinero en varias ocasiones a cambio de favores sexuales a los que la niña se negó. 

