Dos hombres de 75 y 81 años de edad están siendo investigados como presuntos autores de un delito de abusos sexuales a una mujer de 71 años residente en un centro asistencial de Barakaldo (Bizkaia).
El pasado 13 de noviembre se interpuso una denuncia por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales contra los dos varones, por lo que la Ertzaintza abrió la correspondiente investigación y remitió el caso al juzgado, según han informado fuentes del departamento vasco de Seguridad.
Por su porte, el Ayuntamiento de Barakaldo ha condenado "rotundamente" este caso y ha puesto a disposición de la víctima "los recursos municipales que pudiera necesitar".
La Junta de Portavoces del Ayuntamiento ha aprobado una declaración de condena y se ha reunido la Comisión Antiagresiones, que convocó una concentración de rechazo esta tarde en la Herriko Plaza a las 18.00 horas.
La alcaldesa de Barakaldo, Amaia del Campo, ha señalado en un comunicado que la noticia les ha dejado "conmocionados" y "sin palabras" y ha considerado "increíble el nivel de perversión, cuando ya, según parece, ni siquiera se respeta a una mujer mayor y con discapacidad".
