La joven de 20 años se despertó totalmente desnuda y con signos de haber sido víctima de un abuso sexual.

La Policía Nacional y la Policía Municipal de Madrid han detenido a un hombre de 32 años que presuntamente abusó sexualmente de una joven de 20 en una fiesta celebrada en un edificio okupado en el distrito de Latina, según informan fuentes policiales.

Los hechos se remontan a la noche del pasado viernes 24 de julio cuando la víctima, junto con su grupo de amigas, decidieron ir a una fiesta que celebraba otro grupo de amigos en una casa okupada.

Ya en esa vivienda la joven se encontró mal y decidió echarse a dormir. Al despertar, vio como un individuo le estaba haciendo tocamientos y, tras quitárselo de encima, volvió a quedarse dormida en el mismo lugar.

Horas después despertó totalmente desnuda y con secuelas de haber sido víctima de un abuso sexual.

Cuatro días después decidió denunciar los hechos ante la policía y una patrulla de Policía Nacional y Policía Municipal se personó en la casa okupada para conocer la versión del hombre.

Este individuo, que reside en la casa okupada, dio un testimonio contradictorio, dijo que en esa fecha estaba de vacaciones y no se encontraba en Madrid, mientras que otros testigos reconocieron que sí estuvo en la fiesta. Ante esto, los agentes decidieron detenerlo por un presunto delito de abuso sexual.

