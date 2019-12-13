La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 55 años y sin antecedentes como presunto autor de tres delitos de abuso sexual a mujeres en su domicilio de Playa Honda (Lanzarote) al aprovechar que trabajaba de terapeuta alternativo para supuestamente suministrar sedantes a las clientas y cometer los delitos.
Así lo ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Canarias, que añade que el hombre insistía a sus víctimas para que bebieran agua, a la que presuntamente añadía fármacos sedantes hasta que caían dormidas, momento en que abusaba sexualmente de ellas.
La investigación comenzó el 20 de noviembre cuando una mujer presentó una denuncia en la que ponía de manifiesto un posible abuso sexual sufrido por un terapeuta alternativo en su domicilio de Playa Honda.
La misma afirmó que el individuo, que se realizaba terapias alternativas en su casa, insistió repetidamente en que bebiera agua hasta que finalmente accedió, momento que perdió la consciencia. Pasadas dos horas, despertó y abandonó la consulta.
Otras mujeres describieron hechos similares
Entonces, se inició entonces una investigación policial que permitió localizar a otras tres mujeres que podrían haber sido víctimas del mismo terapeuta, ya que describieron a los agentes hechos muy similares.
En este sentido, una de las denunciantes, que no llegó a perder el conocimiento, abandonó precipitadamente el lugar cuando el investigado trató de tocarle los genitales.
Por su parte, con la preceptiva orden judicial, los agentes llevaron a cabo un registro en el domicilio del investigado, en el que fueron intervenidos gran cantidad de material informático y dispositivos electrónicos que están siendo analizados por policías nacionales especializados.
También han sido localizados en la consulta hasta siete fármacos que provocaban somnolencia, relajación o sedación. Finalmente, los policías procedieron a la detención del hombre como presunto autor de tres delitos de abuso sexual, mientras que la investigación policial continúa abierta.
