El acusado fue arrestado después de que un anciano de 85 años comunicara a sus familiares, que le habían acompañado a votar, que no quería regresar al geriátrico porque había sufrido agresiones sexuales.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un trabajador de una residencia geriátrica de Alcanar (Tarragona) acusado de agredir sexualmente a dos ancianos de este centro.

Así lo ha anunciado este lunes en rueda de prensa telemática el comisario portavoz de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Joan Carles Molinero, que ha detallado que el trabajador fue arrestado este domingo por la tarde después de que un anciano de 85 años comunicó a sus familiares, que le habían acompañado a votar, que no quería regresar al geriátrico porque había sufrido agresiones sexuales.

Los familiares del anciano advirtieron de esta situación a los Mossos d'Esquadra, que tras tomar declaración a otros internos de la residencia detuvieron al sospechoso, acusado de agredir sexualmente a dos residentes de este geriátrico.

La Generalitat expedienta a la residencia y ejercerá acusación por abuso

El Departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias ha abierto un expediente a la empresa gestora de la residencia para personas mayores L'Onada de Alcanar (Tarragona) y ejercerá la acusación contra el trabajador detenido.

Fuentes del departamento que dirige Chakir el Homrani, la consellería se personará como acusación popular en el caso cuando el juzgado abra diligencias.

Las mismas fuentes han asegurado que la intención del departamento es "llegar hasta el final para depurar todas las responsabilidades que se deriven, tanto individuales como del equipo profesional de la residencia".

