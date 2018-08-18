Público
Público

Abuso sexual Dos detenidos acusados de abusos sexuales a menores en las fiestas de San Sebastián

La Junta de Portavoces del Ayuntamiento de San Sebastián decidió realizar un minuto de silencio en todos los actos como señal de protesta, así como suspender la disco Festa del Kursaal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una gran ola rompe en el Peine del Viento de San Sebastián donde está activada la alerta amarilla por olas.

Una gran ola rompe en el Peine del Viento de San Sebastián. Archivo

Dos varones han sido detenidos por la Ertzaintza y la Policía Municipal, durante la madrugada de este sábado en San Sebastián, acusados de abusos sexuales a menores, según han informado fuentes municipales.

El primero de los arrestos, practicado por la Guardia urbana, se produjo a las dos menos cinco de la madrugada de este último día de fiestas de la capital guipuzcoana.

Una menor se encontraba junto a una amiga en la disco Festa que se celebra en los cubos del Kursaal donostiarra, cuando se le acercó un joven que ha intentado besarla y conducirla a la playa, agarrándola del brazo.

Tras zafarse del individuo, la joven alertó a dos agentes de la Policía municipal que se encontraban en el recinto y detuvieron al supuesto agresor, que posteriormente ha quedado en libertad.

Se da la circunstancia de que el individuo estaba siendo investigado por su presunta implicación en otra denuncia por agresión sexual presentada este viernes ante la Ertzaintza, por lo que ha sido arrestado de nuevo por la Policía Vasca y permanece en Comisaría pendiente de pasar de nuevo ante el juez.

Segundo arresto

El segundo arresto se produjo a las tres menos cuarto de la madrugada. Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, un varón de 22 años de edad fue detenido como supuesto autor de abusos sexuales a dos menores en la zona de la Zurriola.

La Junta de Portavoces del Ayuntamiento de San Sebastián se reunió el sábado y decidió realizar un minuto de silencio en todos los actos como señal de protesta, así como suspender la disco Festa del Kursaal.

Etiquetas