Abuso sexual Detenidos tres menores en Cáceres acusados de abusar sexualmente de otra menor

En los hechos estaría implicado otro menor de 14 años que no ha podido ser detenido por no tener edad legal para una responsabilidad penal.

Manifestación en contra de la violencia de género. EFE/Archivo

La Policía Nacional de Cáceres ha detenido a tres menores por un presunto delito de abuso sexual a otra menor en un parque del barrio de La Mejostilla de la capital cacereña. La Fiscalía de Menores les ha tomado declaración y han quedado en libertad con una orden de alejamiento de su víctima y de otra chica que también ha declarado como testigo de los hechos.

Según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes judiciales, en los hechos estaría implicado otro menor de 14 años que no ha podido ser detenido por no tener edad legal para una responsabilidad penal.

Los hechos se produjeron el pasado domingo por la tarde cuando la víctima se encontraba en un espacio situado entre el pabellón polideportivo municipal y un supermercado de la zona. Los cuatro chicos se acercaron y la trasladaron a un lugar cercano al parque Gonzalo Mingo de la barriada donde hay colchones abandonados y, presuntamente, abusaron de ella.

Tras ocurrir estos hechos, los padres de la víctima interpusieron una denuncia en la Policía Nacional y los agentes detuvieron a tres menores, dos horas después. Los menores prestaron declaración ante el juez y la Fiscalía de Menores los ha puesto en libertad con una orden de alejamiento hacía su víctima y a la amiga que la acompañaba.

