MadridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional investiga una posible violación en grupo que ha denunciado una mujer de 20 años y que, según su declaración, ocurrió el martes por la noche en el barrio valenciano de Patraix.
Según han informado desde la Policía Nacional, en estos momentos aún no disponen de datos, más allá de lo señalado por la joven: hacia las 22 horas de ese día fue drogada y agredida sexualmente por varios individuos, aparentemente norteafricanos.
La joven fue auxiliada por una mujer, pero el hecho de estar aturdida cuando sucedió todo complica el esclarecimiento de los hechos. Fue trasladada al Hospital Clínico, donde recibió atención médica, que confirmó que estaba bajo efectos de algún tipo de droga. La Unidad de Familia y Mujer (UFAM) de la Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, como adelanta este jueves el diario Las Provincias.
