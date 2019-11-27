Público
Abusos Condenan a 31 años de prisión a un entrenador de fútbol por delitos sexuales a los jugadores, menores de edad

Al hombre, que estuvo trabajando veinte años con menores en varios equipos, también se le inhabilita para cualquier profesión u oficio que conlleve contacto con niños y se le prohíbe acercarse a las víctimas durante 25 años.

Foto de archivo de unos niños jugando al fútbol. / EFE

El entrenador de fútbol acusado de delitos sexuales a trece menores aprovechando su influencia como técnico sobre los jugadores alevines y cadetes que entrenaba ha sido condenado a treinta años y once meses de prisión por la Audiencia Provincial de Málaga.

En la sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe y que consta de 119 folios, se condena a Juan Carlos Cuevas por delitos continuados de exhibicionismo y provocación sexual de menores, delitos de abuso sexual, embaucamiento sexual y delitos intentados de hacer participar a un menor en un comportamiento sexual que le perjudique.

Al entrenador, que estuvo trabajando veinte años con menores en varios equipos de la provincia, también se le inhabilita para cualquier profesión u oficio que conlleve contacto con menores durante veinte años y se le prohíbe acercarse a las víctimas durante veinticinco años.

Además se le impone una pena de libertad vigilada durante ocho años que tendrá que cumplir con posterioridad a la pena privativa de libertad impuesta y como responsable subsidiario el Málaga C.F. y Club de Fútbol Alhaurín de la Torre.

