Cuatro exalumnos del colegio Maristas de Lleida han denunciado este miércoles ante los Mossos d’Esquadra haber padecido abusos sexuales por parte de un religioso del centro.
Según ha confirmado la policía catalana, los supuestos abusos se produjeron en las décadas de los 70 y 80 y la policía autonómica ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer lo ocurrido.
Según ha avanzado este miércoles el diario "Segre" de Lleida, los abusos habrían sido cometidos por un hermano de la congregación ya fallecido.
Hace un mes, siete exalumnos explicaron que habían sufrido abusos en los Maristas de Lleida en una entrevista publicada por El Periódico y la directora del centro, Mary Rius, aseguró que no tenían ninguna constancia previa de lo ocurrido.
Rius explicó que actualmente los Maristas de Lleida disponen de todos los mecanismos, tanto profesionales externos como independientes, para poder ofrecer ayuda a todas las personas que hayan sufrido algún tipo de abuso.
La directora lamentó que la denuncia corresponde a hechos “muy antiguos y difícilmente verificables”.
