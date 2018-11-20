Público
Abusos en la iglesia Un cura denunciado por abusos compone un tribunal eclesiástico que juzga estos delitos

El actual párroco de Serradilla del Arroyo, Joaquín Galán Pino, que fue condenado por abusos a una niña de diez años en 1998, forma parte de la vicaría judicial de la diócesis de Ciudad Rodrigo, encargada de juzgar delitos de abuso en la iglesia.

Un cura denunciado por abusos forma parte de un tribunal que juzga este tipo de delitos | EFE/Archivo

El actual párroco de Serradilla del Arroyo (Salamanca), Joaquín Galán Pino, condenado a un año de cárcel en 1998 por abusos a una niña de diez años, forma parte de la vicaría judicial de la diócesis de Ciudad Rodrigo, órgano encargado de juzgar los delitos de abuso en la iglesia.

Joaquín Galán Pino no llegó a cumplir condena, al carecer de antecedentes, y el caso no tuvo mayor repercusión, por lo que finalmente fue trasladado a la localidad en la que ejerce actualmente como párroco, Serradilla del Arroyo.

Según informa este martes El País, el tribunal eclesiástico del que forma parte el párroco condenado por abusos es uno de los órganos encargados de juzgar las denuncias por abusos a menores. 

Los hechos tuvieron lugar cuando Galán Pino era el párroco de Espeja, un pequeño municipio de Salamanca. Sin embargo, la resolución de la sentencia no tuvo gran repercusión pública, ni interna, pues fue trasladado al municipio ubicado a escasos 40 kilómetros y actualmente forma parte como notario del tribunal eclesiástico de la diócesis de Ciudad Rodrigo.

En mayo de 2018 fue reconocida su trayectoria en la iglesia con la celebración de sus bodas de oro como sacerdote de los presbíteros originarios de la Diócesis.

