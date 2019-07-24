Público
Abusos en la iglesia La Diócesis de Cartagena denuncia a un cura por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales a un menor

Mientras se investigan los hechos, el sacerdote ha sido apartado temporalmente de sus funciones.

Una pancarta que dice: 'demonios vestidos de sacerdotes', durante la manifestación en Santiago de Chile de las víctimas de abusos sexuales por parte de la Iglesia Católica chilena. / Reuters

El obispo de la Diócesis de Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía de la región de Murcia al párroco de San Juan Bautista de Yecla  y capellán del Hospital Virgen del Castillo por presuntos abusos sexuales a un menor de edad. Una denuncia que supone ya la tercera interpuesta por la Diócesis en los últimos meses por casos de esta índole.

En un comunicado oficial, al que ha tenido acceso Antena 3, la Diócesis ha manifestado que "tras conocer los presuntos hechos, a comienzos de este mes de julio, el obispo ordenó al vicario judicial de la Diócesis de Cartagena que incoara la preceptiva investigación previa para esclarecer los hechos". Asimismo, hasta el esclarecimiento de los hechos y "sin menoscabar el derecho a la presunción de inocencia del sacerdote", el obispo ha apartado de manera cautelar al sacerdote de sus funciones.

En ese mismo comunicado aseguran que "independientemente de que estos presuntos hechos se estén investigando en la jurisdicción canónica, la Diócesis de Cartagena siempre actuará ante estos delitos execrables de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el artículo 13.4 de la Ley de Protección Jurídica al Menor y de acuerdo con la política de cooperación con la jurisdicción estatal exigida por el Papa Francisco y que se refleja en el artículo 19 de su último Motu Proprio Vos estis lux mundi".

