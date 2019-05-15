El papa Francisco ha decretado la dimisión por oficio y por el bien de la Iglesia del sacerdote de la Diócesis de Ciudad Real, acusado de presuntos abusos a nueve menores en el Seminario de Ciudad Real y que tras la pena propuesta a aplicar por parte de la Iglesia, este sacerdote se ha negado a cumplirla.
En un comunicado, la Diócesis explica que realizadas todas las investigaciones necesarias, recogidos todos los datos y la información que resultó de los hechos analizados y de las circunstancias en las que se produjeron, así como las alegaciones de la defensa del acusado, se redactó un informe en el que se le imponía una reclusión en un monasterio durante cinco años con asistencia espiritual y psicológica.
Recibida la conformidad de la Congregación la pena canónica se comunicó al sacerdote para que comenzase a cumplir esta medida en el plazo que se establecía en la misma comunicación, a lo que el sacerdote "se negó repetidamente". La Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, ante la negativa a cumplir la pena impuesta, le fue dando plazos repetidamente y "el sacerdote los rechazó uno tras otro". "No comenzó nunca el cumplimiento de la pena", ha manifestado la Diócesis.
En vista del modo de proceder del sacerdote,el grave daño producido a la Iglesia y a la dignidad del sacerdocio; el Prefecto de la congregación presentó el caso al Santo Padre". En vista de los hechos, el papa ha decretado esta dimisión, que es "inapelable", al tratarse de un decreto que emana de la suprema autoridad. Se le concede, al mismo tiempo, la dispensa de las obligaciones sagradas que tenía contraídas de su identidad sacerdotal.
Asimismo, la Audiencia Provincial juzgará a este sacerdote del 30 de septiembre al 4 de octubre. Se enfrenta a una condena de 40 años de cárcel por abusar presuntamente de nueve menores que cursaban estudios en el seminario de Ciudad Real.
