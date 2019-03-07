El cardenal arzobispo de Barcelona, Juan José Omella, ha anunciado este jueves que los tres obispados metropolitanos -Barcelona, Terrassa y Sant Feliu de Llobregat- han acordado crear un organismo externo, interdisciplinar e independiente de la justicia eclesiástica para tratar los abusos a menores por parte de religiosos.
Omella, que ha vuelto a pedir perdón públicamente por todas las cosas que ha hecho mal la Iglesia, ha explicado en una entrevista en TV3 que el propósito de este organismo externo será "ayudar a las víctimas de abusos sexuales, a los tribunales eclesiásticos y a la reinserción de los abusadores".
Se trata de una iniciativa de ámbito metropolitano para toda la provincia eclesiástica de Barcelona, consensuada por los obispos de las tres diócesis que la forman, dirigidas por el cardenal Juan José Omella (Barcelona), el obispo Jose Ángel Saiz (Terrassa) y el obispo Agustí Cortés (Sant Feliu de Llobregat).
"Después hablaremos con todos los religiosos para ver si aceptan este equipo formado por la sociedad civil"
El objetivo, según Omella, es "crear un organismo externo formado por personas que estén fuera de la institución para poder ayudar a los tribunales eclesiásticos a verificar, acompañar a las víctimas y encontrar una solución. Este equipo debería estar formado por abogados, psiquiatras y mediadores; hombre y mujeres laicos para dar complementariedad".
El cardenal ha indicado que aún no están diseñados todos los detalles, pero quieren ponerlo en acción "de inmediato". "Después hablaremos con todos los religiosos para ver si aceptan este equipo formado por la sociedad civil, y aunque la diócesis y los religiosos son independientes, con las personas que he hablado están muy dispuestas", ha añadido.
