El presidente del Tribunal Eclesiástico de Barcelona, Santiago Bueno, ha afirmado este viernes que han encontrado varios casos pasados en los que la Iglesia, en sus palabras, ha actuado mal: "No ha actuado de forma transparente".

"Nos hemos encontrado muchas veces con que la Iglesia ha actuado mal, es decir, la autoridad eclesiástica en concreto quizás no ha actuado de forma absolutamente transparente en tiempos pasados", ha reconocido en una entrevista de TV3.

Ha dicho que esto se debió a que "tampoco la sociedad lo quería, o porque las familias no se atrevían a hacerlo, o porque tenían miedo de que los menores resultaran aún más perjudicados, y evidentemente también por vergüenza".

"En los delitos de abusos a menores, la propia normativa dice que se tienen que poner también en manos de la justicia ordinaria; por tanto, no hay interpretación posible. No es que el obispo o el juez eclesiástico pueda decidir hacerlo no hacerlo, sino que está ordenado" que tiene que hacerlo.

Al ser preguntado por si se cumple, ha dicho que hay que ver cada caso, y que "si no se hace, no se actúa correctamente".

