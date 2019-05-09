El italiano Francesco Zanardi, presidente de la Red de Víctimas del país y miembro de la asociación internacional Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), ha calificado de "fraude" el compendio de reglas del papa para erradicar los abusos de la Iglesia católica.
"Es un fraude. Pedimos que todos los casos de pederastia que se dan en la Iglesia sean denunciados ante las autoridades judiciales del Estado. Pero el Vaticano no está de acuerdo", ha afirmado en declaraciones a Europa Press Zanardi, quien sufrió con 11 años abusos sexuales por parte de un cura en Italia.
A su juicio, para poner en práctica la "verdadera" tolerancia cero contra los sacerdotes que abusan es necesario poner bajo la autoridad judicial no solo a los sacerdotes que han cometido estos crímenes, sino también a los que han encubierto estos casos.
El reglamento publicado este jueves por el Vaticano, que entrará en vigor el próximo 1 de junio, contempla una definición precisa del delito de encubrimiento, que se equipara al de abuso: "Conductas que consisten en acciones u omisiones dirigidas a interferir o eludir investigaciones civiles o investigaciones canónicas, administrativas o penales, contra un clérigo o un religioso". Sin embargo, para Zanardi es insuficiente. "Desde que salió la lacra de los abusos hace 20 años, no han hecho una sola denuncia a las autoridades civiles", ha criticado.
Además, ha señalado que el hecho de que la Iglesia reduzca un sacerdote al estado laical "no resuelve el problema". "Tendremos un exsacerdote, que ya no oficia misa, pero siempre pedófilo se queda", ha agregado.
Así ha resumido que las asociaciones de víctimas desean en última instancia que todos los sacerdotes que han cometido abusos sean "denunciados ante los jueces" de la Justicia ordinaria.
