Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido en La Unión (Murcia) a un hombre, denunciado como supuesto autor de un delito de agresión sexual a un menor de edad, informó un portavoz del cuerpo.
Al parecer el hombre, de 26 años, daba clases particulares de fútbol a chicos menores en una escuela del municipio unionense, y un jugador del equipo procedió a la denuncia por presuntos tocamientos.
Tras la detención, que tuvo lugar el pasado viernes, el entrenador pasó a disposición judicial, y el juez de guardia de Cartagena ordenó su libertad provisional.
Agentes del Equipos Mujer-Menor (EMUME), encuadrados en las Unidades Orgánicas de Policía Judicial (UOPJ) de la Guardia Civil, investigan el caso, que al tratarse de menores se lleva con máxima discreción.
La Federación de Fútbol de la Región de Murcia por el momento no ha hecho ningún comentario sobre lo ocurrido, y se recuerda que la Federación Española exige la obligación de aportar certificados negativos del Registro Central de Delincuentes Sexuales a todos los profesionales que trabajen de forma habitual con menores.
En Lugo
Por otro lado, el hombre detenido en Monforte de Lemos (Lugo) por una supuesta agresión sexual a una menor ha sido trasladado en la mañana de este domingo a los Juzgados, donde se encuentra prestando declaración judicial, según han confirmado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
El varón, que supera los 30 años de edad, fue apresado el pasado viernes y desde entonces se realizan las investigaciones oportunas para esclarecer lo sucedido.
Fuentes del cuerpo consultadas no confirman si la presunta víctima se trata de una familiar del detenido.
